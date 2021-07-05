6 people killed in violent holiday weekend in Indianapolis

IMPD officers responded to more than a dozen shootings over the Fourth of July weekend.

Homicides

The violence started Friday around 4:45 p.m. outside an east side business at 38th Street and Post Road. Two women were shot at that location. A 22-year-old pregnant woman died. The condition on the second victim is not known at this time.

Then, a 34-year-old man was shot and killed Friday around 7:15 p.m. at 30th Street and Sherman Drive.

Saturday morning around 10:30 a.m., a 22-year-old man was found shot in a field near an apartment complex on Fox Harbor Drive. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene. A bicycle was found next to his body, according to an IMPD spokesperson.

Then, around 5 p.m. Saturday, a 65-year-old man was found shot and killed inside an apartment in the 10000 block of Pineneedle Court, near 42nd Street and Mitthoeffer Road. On Sunday, police arrested Daniel “Cory” Rhodes, 38, for his alleged role in this homicide.

On Sunday around 5:45 p.m., Lawrence police were called to an apartment complex in the 4200 block of Bridle Lane, near 42nd Street and Franklin Road. When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He later died at the hospital.

IMPD responded to a double shooting Sunday night, shortly after the downtown fireworks ended. The incident happened around 11 p.m. in a parking lot near Vue Luxury Apartments in the 700 block of East Georgia Street, which is east of South College Avenue. Police said a car pulled up to the gathering, and a person got out of the car and shot a man and a woman. Police said the suspect got back in the vehicle and fled before officers arrived. IMPD said the man was in critical condition and later died. The woman is in stable condition.

Other shootings

IMPD also responded to shots being fired at the following locations over the weekend:

1800 North Berwick Avenue on July 2 around 7 p.m.: Person shot and was reportedly in serious condition.

Castleton Square Mall on July 2 shortly after 7 p.m.: A man, whose injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, was shot inside the mall.

1500 North Colorado Avenue on July 4 around 1 a.m.: Person shot and was reportedly in good condition.

1500 North Ritter Avenue on July 4 around 1:45 a.m.: Person walked in to Community Hospital East with a gunshot wound but appeared to be in good condition. An IMPD spokesperson later confirmed the incident happened at North Rural Street and Massachusetts Avenue.

115 North Pennsylvania Street on July 4 around 3:45 a.m.: Person shot and was reportedly in serious condition.

2000 West 86th Street on July 4 around 5 p.m.: Two people walked in to St. Vincent Hospital with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. Police later learned the incident happened at the Lafayette Square Mall. One of the victims is in critical condition and the other is in critical but stable condition. A suspect is also in custody at this time.

300 East Walnut Street on July 5 around 1 a.m.: Two people shot are were reportedly in good condition. The suspect has been arrested.

7000 Moon Court on July 5 around 2:30 a.m.: Person shot and was reportedly in good condition.