1 dead, 1 in custody in Lawrence shooting turned homicide

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Lawrence police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at an apartment complex Sunday.

Lawrence police were called to an apartment complex in the 4200 block of Bridle Lane, near 42nd Street and Franklin Road, just after 5 p.m. for a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his early 20s suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital where he later died.

Lawrence police said a suspected shooter was taken into custody at the scene by first responding officers. The suspect and witnesses at the scene are being interviewed by police in an effort to determine what occurred.

Lawrence police believe this was an isolated incident and not a random act.