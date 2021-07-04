1 dead, 1 injured in downtown Indy shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a double shooting in downtown Indianapolis that happened minutes after the fireworks show concluded Sunday night.
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called to the 700 block of E. Georgia Street, which is east of S. College Avenue, just after 11 p.m. on a report of a person shot.
When they arrived, officers found two people that had been shot. Police initially reported one of the victims was in critical condition and the other was stable. Shortly after this report, IMPD said one of the victims had died.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.