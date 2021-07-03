1 killed in shooting on Indy's northeast side

Police said the shooting happened in the 10100 block of Pineneedle Court, which is near 42nd Street and Mitthoeffer Road in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a deadly shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened Saturday in the 10100 block of Pineneedle Court, which is near 42nd Street and Mitthoeffer Road in Indianapolis.

When IMPD arrived just before 5 p.m., officers found an adult man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

IMPD is investigating the shooting as a homicide. Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the police department or Crime Stoppers at 317.262.TIPS (8477).

