'Send The Love' to Indiana nonprofits, $5 at a time

The money raised in Send The Love will help fund the Refugee Place Indy's outreach efforts. For example, if we can all pool our money together and raise $250, we can pay for 150 meals to feed those in need. If we raise $500, we could pay for 3 of those warm sleeping bags for someone to use on a cold night. $10,000-$15,000 would help the organization replace one of their vans.