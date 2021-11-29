'Send The Love' to Indiana nonprofits, $5 at a time
13News wants Hoosiers to join together to "Send The Love" to central Indiana nonprofits making a big difference in our community.
WTHR
13News is proud to announce a new program to support nonprofits across central Indiana with a micro-giving campaign. Every Monday night at 6 p.m., Scott Swan will feature a Hoosier nonprofit and ask viewers to make a $5 donation to the charity.
If a lot of Hoosiers give just a little bit, we might be able to make a big difference in our community together.
This Week's Nonprofit: Refuge Place:
Seven Pillars Refuge Place Indy was founded by a formerly homeless person and works to improve the quality of life for those experiencing homelessness by providing food, clothing, shoes, hygiene products, emergency transportation and housing.
The nonprofit is entirely funded by donations and recently faced a setback after losing two vehicles.
The money raised in Send The Love will help fund the Refugee Place Indy's outreach efforts. For example, if we can all pool our money together and raise $250, we can pay for 150 meals to feed those in need. If we raise $500, we could pay for 3 of those warm sleeping bags for someone to use on a cold night. $10,000-$15,000 would help the organization replace one of their vans.
Click here to donate to Seven Pillars Refuge Place Indy to improve the quality of life for those experiencing homelessness in Indianapolis.
You can also donate via Venmo @SevenPillarsRefuge or on Cash App at $SevenPillars.
Suggest a nonprofit:
If you have a suggestion for a nonprofit to be featured in our Send The Love campaign, please email SendTheLove@wthr.com.
The ideal partners are small to medium size 501c3 nonprofits in good standing, located in central Indiana. The nonprofit needs to have a donation portal that can take $5 donations and be able to report totals to us. There is a strong preference to feature independent nonprofits that are not a chapter of a larger, national organization.