Greenwood community steps up for 2 families who lost everything hours before Christmas Eve

The Fire Angels asked for donations on Christmas Eve for two families who just lost everything. Their expectations weren't high and the outcome was overwhelming.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Whenever fire destroys a home in Johnson County, a group of volunteers responds right away to make sure victims get needed essentials to make it through the first 72 hours.

They're called the "Fire Angels."

And those angels — with help from the Greenwood community — brought actual joy to families over the holiday weekend, right in the midst of tragedy.

Just a block from Fire Station 91, just hours before Christmas Eve, intense flames seemingly snuffed out the holiday spirit for two families in Greenwood.

"Yeah you could see signs of the season all around the house," said Greenwood Fire Battalion Chief John Dean.

It was a tough firefight in the bitter cold for firefighters.

"It was very challenging. We had to rotate crews out, keep people warm," Dean explained. "Also challenging, early reports of entrapment and a couple of our firefighters got injured, with one going to the hospital."

The fire, which firefighters suspect was electrical in nature, destroyed the duplex on Main Street.

And although all family members in both homes got out safely, their possessions and their kids' Christmas were gone.

Still, on scene that night, a group of angels rushed in.

Fire Angels, Inc. is a nonprofit that provides necessities for Johnson County fire victims.

The all-volunteer group has been around for a little over a year now and has helped more than two-dozen families who've experienced a fire.

"We provide the immediate necessities like we have an outfit, we have shoes, blankets, hygiene projects. We have dog treats, car seats anything you can think of that's an immediate need," explained Fire Angels President Brittany Painter.

Painter said this fire in particular really tugged at their hearts.

"When I heard that there were three children, being a mom of six, I couldn't imagine what the parents were going through on those worries of not only losing their home, but also Christmas morning for their kids," Painter said.

So, the day after the Main Street fire, the Fire Angels put out a call for emergency help on social media, asking for donations.

Considering it was Christmas Eve, Painter's expectations were low.

"I honestly didn't think we were going to get a lot and then that night it was extremely overwhelming to come into the firehouse and see just all of the Christmas gifts that people had donated," Painter said. "It was very emotional."

Community members, arriving hour after hour to the fire station, brought enough wrapped gifts to fill the Fire Angels van four times over.

Plus, they received so much donated clothing, that whatever the families don't need will get paid forward to others, through the Lord's Cupboard.

Katelyn Smith was one of the fire victims who received the holiday donations.

"We're still kind of in shock," Smith said. "Trying to be super grateful but at the same time, overwhelmed. It's like it's equally exhausting and amazing at the same time."

Smith and her husband just got married this month.

They made it out of the duplex, along with their two daughters, when they heard crackling in the walls and attic and saw the fire quickly spread.

Katelyn's sister-in-law lived in the other portion of the duplex.

Allison Salerno, her husband and son were able to get out too and are equally thankful for the community support.

"The fact that we're all together and we made it out safely, that's what matters," Salerno said. "But this is pretty amazing."

"It's just a blessing bigger than we could have made for ourselves. It was all Jesus," Smith added.

"An overwhelming amount. It is enough for like five Christmases! We were in the hotel asking people like, 'Do you have a little girl, would you like this gift?'"

Greenwood's generosity over the holiday weekend included not only community members, but also police officers.

GPD officers, their families and the Target store on SR 135 donated about $2,300 to help.

"The police met us at Target," Smith said. "Santa met us at Target. So Santa and the police took the kids shopping."

And in just 24 hours, all those angels brought comfort and joy to two families whose spirit has somehow soared, despite that devastating holiday fire.

"Yeah, I think it was easily the best Christmas we've ever had because of the way the community stepped up," Smith said.