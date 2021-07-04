2 shot, 1 in custody after incident at Lafayette Square Mall

One person is in critical condition and another is in critical but stable condition after an incident at Lafayette Square Mall Sunday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after two people are believed to have been shot at Lafayette Square Mall on the northwest side of the city Sunday.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers went to St. Vincent Hospital Sunday afternoon on a report of two people who walked in with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

At 5:30 p.m. Sunday, IMPD shared new information saying detectives believe the two victims who walked in at St. Vincent are related to an incident on Sunday afternoon at Lafayette Square Mall, located on Lafayette Road near I-65.

One of the victims is in critical condition and the other is in critical but stable condition.

A suspect in the shooting has been detained.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.