IMPD investigating man found shot on south side

Officers called to a reported shooting found a victim in a field near the Fox Club Apartment complex Saturday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot on the south side Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Fox Harbor Drive in the the Fox Club Apartment complex off Keystone Avenue, just north of Interstate 465, on a report of a person down just before 10:30 a.m. They located the man in a field near the complex. He appeared to be shot, and medics pronounced him deceased at the scene, according to IMPD.

Authorities have not released the man's identity. A bicycle was found next to his body, according to an IMPD spokesperson at the scene. Investigators have not determined when the man may have been shot.

#Breaking IMPD investigating homicide at apartments near Keystone & I465 on Indy’s south side. PIO says adult male was found with gunshot wounds in field next to building. No suspect info, or what led up to shooting at this time. @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/lZs2wCIDrq — Joe Fenton (@Joe_does_stuff) July 3, 2021

Police have not shared information about a suspect or what possibly led to the shooting.

Anyone with information for investigators should call the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).