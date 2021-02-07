x
IMPD investigates gunfire inside Castleton Square Mall, 1 injured

It happened just after 7 p.m. Friday evening at the mall, 6020 East 82nd Street.
Credit: WTHR/Emily Longnecker
Metro Police say one person was injured in a shooting inside Castleton Square Mall on Friday, July 2, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro Police are investigating gunfire at Castleton Square Mall, 6020 East 82nd Street.

It happened just after 7 p.m. Friday evening.

IMPD hasn't shared many details but a spokesperson confirmed officers responded to a report of a shooting inside the mall and found a crime scene. A short time later, IMPD learned that a person went to a nearby hospital "with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound." 

The victim was reported to be in stable condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as additional information becomes available.

