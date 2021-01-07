Violations of Indiana's hands-free law now adds points to drivers license records

Starting this week, a violation of the law will add points to your drivers license

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's hands-free driving law has been in effect for one year, but new penalties are about to be added for violations.

HEA 1070 became law on July 1, 2020. It says a person may not hold a telecommunications device while operating a motor vehicle.

The goal was to increase roadway safety, updating the state's distracted driving law.

"INDOT, along with our law enforcement partners, is working to educate and promote safety on the roads across the state," said INDOT Commissioner Joe McGuiness. "The Hands Free law is a vital tool to keep Hoosiers safe on the road by encouraging drivers to put down their phones and be fully focused on the road ahead."

Drivers can use their devices in conjunction with hands-free or voice-operated technology. GPS and map apps can still be used if they are being used hands-free

The only exception to the law allows phones to be held to call 911 to report a true emergency.

Until now, violations led to a fine for the class C infraction, but beginning this week, the BMV will begin adding points to driver's licenses.

"Since the new distracted driving law took effect last July, the Indiana State Police and its law enforcement partners, to include INDOT and ICJI have embarked on both the education and enforcement fronts to help change this dangerous driving behavior. There would be far fewer crashes, injuries and fatalities if motorists would simply put down their cell phones and concentrate on the road in front of them," said Captain Ron Galaviz, chief public information officer for the Indiana State Police.