3 dead in Clinton County crash

Police said the crash happened on U.S. 421 late Saturday night.

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — Three people are dead after a crash over the holiday weekend in Clinton County.

Police said the crash happened Saturday night just before midnight on U.S. 421 and County Road 350 South.

Police said 29-year-old Amanda Armstrong, of Kokomo, was traveling south on U.S. 421 when she crossed the center line and hit an SUV driven by 39-year-old Garrett Fairclough.

Police believe Fairclough overcorrected during the crash, causing the SUV to roll.

Investigators said Armstrong’s vehicle then hit another vehicle, driven by 69-year-old Jackie Burgin, of Frankfort.

Armstrong, Jackie Burgin, and 66-year-old Shirley Burgin all died in the crash.

A passenger in the Yukon suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Clinton County Sheriff Rich Kelly said alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office chaplains will be available to anyone in need of their services in the days and weeks to come.

Saturday’s crash is the second deadly accident in Clinton County in the past week.

Clinton County is roughly 50 miles northwest of downtown Indianapolis.