Man dies in northeast side crash involving motorcycle

INDIANAPOLIS — A man died after a crash involving a motorcycle and a car Saturday evening.
IMPD responded to a crash at the intersection of 38th Street and Baltimore Avenue around 7:36 p.m.
Authorities say a man who was operating a Suzuki motorcycle died in the crash.
The victim was later identified as 27-year-old Dion McKissick. Sources confirmed with 13 News that McKissick is the nephew of Marion County Clerk Myla Eldridge.
No other information about the crash or the other driver have been released.