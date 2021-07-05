Man dies in northeast side crash involving motorcycle

Authorities say a man who was operating a Suzuki motorcycle died in the crash. He was later identified as 27-year-old Dion McKissick.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man died after a crash involving a motorcycle and a car Saturday evening.

IMPD responded to a crash at the intersection of 38th Street and Baltimore Avenue around 7:36 p.m.

Authorities say a man who was operating a Suzuki motorcycle died in the crash.

The victim was later identified as 27-year-old Dion McKissick. Sources confirmed with 13 News that McKissick is the nephew of Marion County Clerk Myla Eldridge.