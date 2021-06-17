New crime app hopes to curb violence in Indianapolis

The Community Movement Forward app aims to reimagine the way law enforcement and communities can work together to create safer neighborhoods.

INDIANAPOLIS — A local organization is stepping up to help reduce crime in Indianapolis with a new piece of technology.

On Thursday, members of Movement Forward announced a new app called Community Movement Forward.

They joined IMPD to discuss police-community relations and the rise in crime trends in the near west side neighborhood at Hawthorne Community Center to announce the new app.

The app is part of the Community-Based Crime Reduction program, which aims to reimagine the way law enforcement and communities can work together to create safer neighborhoods.

The app will have a database of resources, a tip feature to connect directly to crime stoppers and more.

Movement Forward said they want to create more socially aware communities.

"We're using the technology in your phone, so based on your location, you'll find local law enforcement, it'll allow you to get contact numbers for leaders in that area or that law enforcement area, as well as officer information," said Ryan Yurrell, deputy director and managing director at Movement Forward.

Yurrell said this is all possible thanks to a $1 million grant.

"The real takeaway from this application is we're really trying to put the public in the face of everything because there is no longer an excuse for you not to know what's going on in your neighborhood," Yurrell said. "With this application, you can see exactly what sort of issues, what sort of crime is trending in your neighborhood, so that you as a community, can really make efforts to alleviate some of the issues for IMPD."

The Community Movement Forward app is available in both the Apple App Store and Google Play.