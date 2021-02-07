IMPD: 1 dead after East 30th Street shooting

Police say it happened just after 7 p.m. Friday.

(NOTE: The attached video is a report on a number of shootings that happened around Indianapolis on Friday, June 2, 2021.)

INDIANAPOLIS - One person is dead after a shooting Friday evening on East 30th Street.

In a media advisory, IMPD said officers were called to report of a person shot just after 7 p.m. in the 3800 block of East 30th Street.

When police arrived, they found that a vehicle had crashed into a building on the northeast corner of the intersection. A male in the car had "injuries consistent with a gunshot wound" police said.

The man was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.

Metro Police homicide investigators believe the driver was shot while he was driving, leading to the collision with the building. Detectives believe the shooting was not a random act.

If you have information, contact IMPD homicide division or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS.