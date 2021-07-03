IMPD adds extra patrols during holiday weekend

Three people were injured and two died in shootings in Indianapolis Friday. Two more people died in separate shootings Saturday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Officers arrived at IMPD’s East District Saturday afternoon for roll call ahead of a busy Fourth of July weekend.

“There are so many events downtown. IMPD is adding extra officers to patrol the areas. Not just downtown but in the neighborhoods,” said IMPD’s Genae Cook.

Friday night, the city got off to a violent start with five people shot, two of which died. One of those shooting happened inside Castleton Mall.

IMPD is asking people to be proactive this weekend, especially at gatherings with family and friends to prevent more gun violence.

“If there is an incident where tensions get a little tight at a party, call the police. Let us know about it. Let us come out and help deescalate a situation before it becomes a tragedy,” Cook said.

IMPD is also being proactive. On Saturday, a police task force arrested six people and confiscated eight firearms in just a few hours during an increased effort to improve downtown safety, especially ahead of the city’s big fireworks show on Sunday.

Six arrests and eight firearms confiscated in just a few hours during an increased effort to improve safety in downtown Indianapolis. #PathForward #PoliceCommunityCollaborationhttps://t.co/f7hNgfZtz5 pic.twitter.com/fDRxNEvnCi — IMPD (@IMPDnews) July 3, 2021

“The hope is that we are going to send a message that if you are going to engage in violent crime, we are going to be after you. We are going to attempt to locate you. we are going to lock you up and work with the prosecutor’s office and work with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to get as many charges as we can to keep those individuals off our streets,” said IMPD’s Shane Foley.

IMPD reminds people to call 311 for non-emergencies, which includes firework complaints. That way the phone lines aren’t tied up for serious emergencies. But if you are in danger or see something, don’t hesitate to call 911.