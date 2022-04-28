Get $25 concert tickets with Live Nation's Concert Week promotion

INDIANAPOLIS — Live Nation's Concert Week promotion is back for 2022, meaning live music fans will have access to $25 tickets to a variety of shows across North America.
The weeklong offer will start Wednesday, May 4 at 10 a.m. ET and go through Tuesday, May 10, or until supplies last. Go to livenation.com/concertweek to see what shows are included in the offer.
Some of the most popular acts in country music, hip-hop, pop and rock are included in the offer. Here are some of the acts with shows scheduled for central Indiana this year:
Citi card holders will have presale access to the offer beginning Tuesday, May 3 at 8 a.m. ET For more information about the Citi Entertainment presale, click here.
Rakuten members will also get early access to the tickets beginning Tuesday, May 3 at noon ET. Rakuten will send a presale access code via email to members. Members must be signed up by Sunday, May 1 to receive the code.
Ruoff Music Center, the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, Old National Centre, Gainbridge Fieldhouse and Lucas Oil Stadium are among the central Indiana venues that are participating in the promotion.