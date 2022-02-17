Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts coming to Indy in August

The tour added five new stops, and Lucas Oil Stadium was one of them. Tickets go on sale Feb. 22.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Stadium Tour, featuring Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, is coming to Indianapolis.

The tour added five new stops, and Lucas Oil Stadium was one of them. The tour starts in June and arrives in Indianapolis on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

Tickets go on sale to the general public for the Indianapolis show beginning Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. ET. Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe VIP offerings for the five new shows will be available coinciding with the general sale. Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets for the Indianapolis show beginning Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. ET.

In 2021, Mötley Crüe celebrated their 40th band anniversary, as well as the 40th birthday of their iconic debut album, "Too Fast For Love."

"It's on! We don't think we've ever looked forward more to kicking off a tour than this one. We can't wait to finally see all the fans across North America again. Get ready for a wild ride this summer!" Mötley Crüe said in a joint statement.

Def Leppard also celebrates the landmark 45th anniversary of their formation this year.

“On behalf of the band, we’re beyond thrilled that the stadium tour is finally happening this summer … it’s been a while coming and we can’t wait to get back on stage again & we can’t wait to see you in one of the many stadiums soon!” said Joe Elliott.

Poison returns this summer with the all original lineup of Bret Michaels, C.C. DeVille, Bobby Dall and Rikki Rockett.

“There are not enough words to thank the three generations of fans for making this such an exciting, record breaking, historical tour with the fastest sell outs in history at these stadiums,” Poison said in a statement.

After two COVID-19 postponements, Joan Jett is also excited to get back to touring.

“We are so excited to be back out on the road! We missed doing what we love most and can’t wait to see the fans out there again!” Jett said.