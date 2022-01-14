x
Zac Brown Band returning to Ruoff Music Center in July

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. ET through Live Nation.
Credit: Winslow Townson/Invision/AP
Clay Cook, from left, Zac Brown and Jimmy De Martini of the Zac Brown Band perform at Fenway Park on Friday, June 15, 2018, in Boston. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Invision/AP)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Zac Brown Band is returning to Noblesville this summer.

The country band will perform at Ruoff Music Center Thursday, July 28. The concert is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. ET through Live Nation. 

There are multiple ways to get tickets before they are available to everyone:

  • The “Zamily” fan club presale begins Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 10 a.m. ET.
  • Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets from Tuesday, Jan. 18 at noon ET through Thursday, Jan. 20 at 10 p.m. ET.
  • Spotify and Live National presales begin Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. ET.

Zac Brown Band has won three Grammy Awards and has 13 No. 1 songs on the U.S. Billboard country charts, including "Chicken Fried," "Free," "Homegrown" and "Toes."

