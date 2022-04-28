Live Nation hiring hundreds of employees in central Indiana ahead of summer concert season

The company is looking to fill positions at Old National Centre, TCU Amphitheater and Ruoff Music Center.

INDIANAPOLIS — The summer concert season begins soon, with many great acts coming to central Indiana. Live Nation is now looking to hire hundreds of workers.

Old National Centre in downtown Indianapolis, Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville and TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park reopened last year following closures due to the pandemic. Live Nation is now hiring for hundreds of positions for all three venues for the summer.

"The outdoor season kicking back up is the time when we need the most people," said Jimi Hendrix, spokesperson for Live Nation Midwest. "When you have three venues operating versus the Old National Centre, the need is greater. There are certainly people who may have left during the pandemic who were employees that didn't come back, but the main reason is the volume that our outdoor season brings."

Open positions include event staff, parking, venue merchandise, artist merchandize, VIP, maintenance, stagehands, concessions and more.

"Most likely, when you're at a Live Nation event, working for us, you're part of someone's best night that they're looking forward to all summer," Hendrix said. "You're part of that puzzle that puts them with their friends, at a show, giving them great customer service. But at the end of the day, it's fun."

All three venues look forward to a jam-packed calendar of shows this concert season.

This year will be the biggest summer for TCU Amphitheater, which was remodeled during the pandemic. It will host around 40 shows in White River State Park and reopens Saturday, April 30, with a sold-out show with Lil Durk.

Ruoff Music Center will officially reopen for the season Thursday, May 5, with shows running through October.

Old National Center, which is the home of the Murat Theatre, Egyptian Room and Deluxe, runs year-round.

Live Nation is looking to hire adults 18 and older, however there can be exceptions.