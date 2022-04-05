x
Music

Backstreet Boys to perform in Noblesville this summer

Tickets are on sale now for the July 10 concert.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
FILE - AJ McLean, from left, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, and Howie Dorough of The Backstreet Boys appear at the 61st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 10, 2019. The pioneering boy band is returning to the Las Vegas Strip with “A Very Backstreet Christmas Party,” a series of 12 holiday shows at the Planet Hollywood resort this November and December. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The Backstreet Boys are bring their "DNA World Tour" to central Indiana.

The five-person group will perform on Sunday, July 10 at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville as part of the Coors Light Concert Series. The performance is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the show are currently on sale at LiveNation.com.

The band recently released the first episode of a documentary series, titled "Making Of The DNA Tour," which gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at their preparation for the world tour.

The Backstreet Boys have sold over 100 million records worldwide in nearly three decades and are the best-selling boy band of all time. The group released their Grammy-nominated 10th studio album, "DNA," in early 2019.

