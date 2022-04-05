Backstreet Boys to perform in Noblesville this summer

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The Backstreet Boys are bring their "DNA World Tour" to central Indiana.
The five-person group will perform on Sunday, July 10 at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville as part of the Coors Light Concert Series. The performance is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets for the show are currently on sale at LiveNation.com.
The band recently released the first episode of a documentary series, titled "Making Of The DNA Tour," which gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at their preparation for the world tour.
The Backstreet Boys have sold over 100 million records worldwide in nearly three decades and are the best-selling boy band of all time. The group released their Grammy-nominated 10th studio album, "DNA," in early 2019.
