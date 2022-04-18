Wiz Khalifa, Logic bringing co-headlining tour to Ruoff Music Center this summer

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Chart-topping rappers Wiz Khalifa and Logic are bringing their co-headlining tour to Noblesville this summer.
The Vinyl Verse Tour 2022 will be at Ruoff Music Center on Friday, Aug. 26. The concert is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. ET.
24kGoldn ("Mood"), DJ DRAMA ("Wishing"), C Dot Castro and Fedd the God are the opening acts for the Noblesville concert.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m. ET. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets from Tuesday, April 19 at 10 a.m. ET through Thursday, April 21 at 10 p.m. ET.
Khalifa, a 10-time Grammy nominee, first topped the Billboard Hot 100 in 2010 with his single, "Black and Yellow."
Since then, the rapper has had five songs reach the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100: "See You Again" (featuring Charlie Puth), "Payphone" (as a featured artist on Maroon 5's song), "Young, Wild & Free" (with Snoop Dogg featuring Bruno Mars), "No Sleep" and "5 O'Clock" (as a featured artist on T-Pain's song alongside Lily Allen).
Two-time Grammy nominee Logic reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 with his song, "1-800-273-8255" (featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid), which is the phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
