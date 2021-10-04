x
Music

NKOTB tour coming to Indy in 2022

Joining New Kids on the Block for the tour will be Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue.
Credit: Robb Cohen/Invision/AP
Jonathan Knight, Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg and Danny Wood with New Kids on the Block Perform during the Mixtape Tour at State Farm Arena on Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP_

INDIANAPOLIS — New Kids On The Block will continue to party like nobody else can with the MixTape Tour coming to Indianapolis in 2022. Joining NKOTB for the tour will be Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue.

The tour will hit more than 50 venues, including Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Thursday, May 12. 

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 8 at Ticketmaster.com. For more information on VIP packages and NKOTB fan club pre-sales, click here.

"We had a blast out on the first MixTape Tour in 2019, and can't wait to take it to another level with our fans on the MixTape Tour 2022," Donnie Wahlberg said. "Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audiences through all the emotions. To be able to have Salt-N-Pepa come back and now also have the iconic and legendary Rick Astley & En Vogue join the tour… we could not be more excited. Let's GO!"

THE MIXTAPE TOUR 2022 DATES:

  • Tuesday, May 10
    Cincinnati, OH
    Heritage Bank Center
  • Thursday, May 12
    Indianapolis, IN
    Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • Friday, May 13
    Nashville, TN
    Bridgestone Arena
  • Saturday, May 14
    St. Louis, MO
    Enterprise Center
  • Sunday, May 15
    Kansas City, MO
    T-Mobile Center
  • Monday, May 16
    Oklahoma City, OK
    Paycom Center
  • Wednesday, May 18
    New Orleans, LA
    Smoothie King Center
  • Thursday, May 19
    Houston, TX
    Toyota Center
  • Friday, May 20
    Edinburg, TX
    Bert Ogden Arena
  • Saturday, May 21
    San Antonio, TX
    AT&T Center
  • Sunday, May 22
    Dallas, TX
    American Airlines Center
  • Wednesday, May 25
    Phoenix, AZ
    Footprint Center
  • Thursday, May 26
    San Diego, CA
    Viejas Arena
  • Friday, May 27
    Los Angeles, CA
    Staples Center
  • Saturday, May 28
    Anaheim, CA
    Honda Center
  • Sunday, May 29
    Las Vegas, NV
    Michelob ULTRA Arena
  • Tuesday, May 31
    Fresno, CA
    Save Mart Center
  • Wednesday, June 1
    San Jose, CA
    SAP Center
  • Thursday, June 2
    Sacramento, CA
    Golden 1 Center
  • Saturday, June 4
    Seattle, WA
    Climate Pledge Arena
  • Sunday, June 5
    Portland, OR
    Moda Center
  • Monday, June 6
    Spokane, WA
    Spokane Arena
  • Tuesday, June 7
    Boise, ID
    Ford Idaho Center
  • Wednesday, June 8
    Salt Lake City, UT
    Vivint Arena
  • Friday, June 10
    Denver, CO
    Ball Arena
  • Saturday, June 11
    Lincoln, NE
    Pinnacle Bank Arena
  • Sunday, June 12
    Des Moines, IA
    Wells Fargo Arena
  • Tuesday, June 14
    St. Paul, MN
    Xcel Energy Center
  • Wednesday, June 15
    Milwaukee, WI
    Fiserv Forum
  • Thursday, June 16
    Grand Rapids, MI
    Van Andel Arena
  • Friday, June 17
    Rosemont, IL
    Allstate Arena
  • Tuesday, June 21
    Cleveland, OH
    Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
  • Wednesday, June 22
    Toronto, ON
    Scotiabank Arena
  • Thursday, June 23
    Mt. Pleasant, MI
    Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
  • Friday, June 24
    Detroit, MI
    Little Caesars Arena
  • Saturday, June 25
    Columbus, OH
    Schottenstein Center
  • Sunday, June 26
    Lexington, KY
    Rupp Arena
  • Wednesday, June 29
    Philadelphia, PA
    Wells Fargo Center
  • Thursday, June 30
    Elmont, NY
    UBS Arena
  • Friday, July 1
    Uncasville, CT
    Mohegan Sun Arena
  • Saturday, July 2
    Uncasville, CT
    Mohegan Sun Arena
  • Sunday, July 3
    Atlantic City, NJ
    Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
  • Wednesday, July 6
    Greenville, SC
    Bon Secours Arena
  • Thursday, July 7
    Atlanta, GA
    State Farm Arena
  • Friday, July 8
    Jacksonville, FL
    Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
  • Saturday, July 9
    Ft. Lauderdale, FL
    FLA Live Arena
  • Sunday, July 10
    Orlando, FL
    Amway Center
  • Tuesday, July 12
    Charlotte, NC
    Spectrum Center
  • Thursday, July 14
    Newark, NJ
    Prudential Center
  • Friday, July 15
    Boston, MA
    TD Garden
  • Sunday, July 17
    Buffalo, NY
    KeyBank Center
  • Tuesday, July 19
    Pittsburgh, PA
    PPG Paints Arena
  • Thursday, July 21
    Hershey, PA
    Giant Center
  • Friday, July 22
    Raleigh, NC
    PNC Arena
  • Saturday, July 23
    Washington, DC
    Capital One Arena

