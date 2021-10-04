NKOTB tour coming to Indy in 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — New Kids On The Block will continue to party like nobody else can with the MixTape Tour coming to Indianapolis in 2022. Joining NKOTB for the tour will be Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue.
The tour will hit more than 50 venues, including Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Thursday, May 12.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 8 at Ticketmaster.com. For more information on VIP packages and NKOTB fan club pre-sales, click here.
"We had a blast out on the first MixTape Tour in 2019, and can't wait to take it to another level with our fans on the MixTape Tour 2022," Donnie Wahlberg said. "Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audiences through all the emotions. To be able to have Salt-N-Pepa come back and now also have the iconic and legendary Rick Astley & En Vogue join the tour… we could not be more excited. Let's GO!"
THE MIXTAPE TOUR 2022 DATES:
- Tuesday, May 10
Cincinnati, OH
Heritage Bank Center
- Thursday, May 12
Indianapolis, IN
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Friday, May 13
Nashville, TN
Bridgestone Arena
- Saturday, May 14
St. Louis, MO
Enterprise Center
- Sunday, May 15
Kansas City, MO
T-Mobile Center
- Monday, May 16
Oklahoma City, OK
Paycom Center
- Wednesday, May 18
New Orleans, LA
Smoothie King Center
- Thursday, May 19
Houston, TX
Toyota Center
- Friday, May 20
Edinburg, TX
Bert Ogden Arena
- Saturday, May 21
San Antonio, TX
AT&T Center
- Sunday, May 22
Dallas, TX
American Airlines Center
- Wednesday, May 25
Phoenix, AZ
Footprint Center
- Thursday, May 26
San Diego, CA
Viejas Arena
- Friday, May 27
Los Angeles, CA
Staples Center
- Saturday, May 28
Anaheim, CA
Honda Center
- Sunday, May 29
Las Vegas, NV
Michelob ULTRA Arena
- Tuesday, May 31
Fresno, CA
Save Mart Center
- Wednesday, June 1
San Jose, CA
SAP Center
- Thursday, June 2
Sacramento, CA
Golden 1 Center
- Saturday, June 4
Seattle, WA
Climate Pledge Arena
- Sunday, June 5
Portland, OR
Moda Center
- Monday, June 6
Spokane, WA
Spokane Arena
- Tuesday, June 7
Boise, ID
Ford Idaho Center
- Wednesday, June 8
Salt Lake City, UT
Vivint Arena
- Friday, June 10
Denver, CO
Ball Arena
- Saturday, June 11
Lincoln, NE
Pinnacle Bank Arena
- Sunday, June 12
Des Moines, IA
Wells Fargo Arena
- Tuesday, June 14
St. Paul, MN
Xcel Energy Center
- Wednesday, June 15
Milwaukee, WI
Fiserv Forum
- Thursday, June 16
Grand Rapids, MI
Van Andel Arena
- Friday, June 17
Rosemont, IL
Allstate Arena
- Tuesday, June 21
Cleveland, OH
Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Wednesday, June 22
Toronto, ON
Scotiabank Arena
- Thursday, June 23
Mt. Pleasant, MI
Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
- Friday, June 24
Detroit, MI
Little Caesars Arena
- Saturday, June 25
Columbus, OH
Schottenstein Center
- Sunday, June 26
Lexington, KY
Rupp Arena
- Wednesday, June 29
Philadelphia, PA
Wells Fargo Center
- Thursday, June 30
Elmont, NY
UBS Arena
- Friday, July 1
Uncasville, CT
Mohegan Sun Arena
- Saturday, July 2
Uncasville, CT
Mohegan Sun Arena
- Sunday, July 3
Atlantic City, NJ
Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
- Wednesday, July 6
Greenville, SC
Bon Secours Arena
- Thursday, July 7
Atlanta, GA
State Farm Arena
- Friday, July 8
Jacksonville, FL
Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
- Saturday, July 9
Ft. Lauderdale, FL
FLA Live Arena
- Sunday, July 10
Orlando, FL
Amway Center
- Tuesday, July 12
Charlotte, NC
Spectrum Center
- Thursday, July 14
Newark, NJ
Prudential Center
- Friday, July 15
Boston, MA
TD Garden
- Sunday, July 17
Buffalo, NY
KeyBank Center
- Tuesday, July 19
Pittsburgh, PA
PPG Paints Arena
- Thursday, July 21
Hershey, PA
Giant Center
- Friday, July 22
Raleigh, NC
PNC Arena
- Saturday, July 23
Washington, DC
Capital One Arena