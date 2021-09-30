Tickets now on sale for 'Disney on Ice' at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

The "Mickey and Friends" show runs from Jan. 19-23, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — A popular family-friendly show is returning to the newly-renamed Gainbridge Fieldhouse in early 2022.

"Disney On Ice presents Mickey and Friends" will put on 10 performances at the venue from Jan. 19-23, 2022.

Disney characters, including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Moana, Rapunzel, Elsa, Dory, and more, will be a part of the show.

Feld Entertainment, which is producing the show, is working with venue partners to establish and follow COVID-19 guidelines in accordance with federal, state and local guidelines.

Additional guest wellness information can be found at the "Disney on Ice" website. Guests are also asked to monitor the Gainbridge Fieldhouse website for health and safety policies.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased through Ticketmaster or at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse box office.