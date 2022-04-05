LIST: Live music in central Indiana in 2022

Here's a list of some of the artists that will be making their way to central Indiana over the next few months.

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers will be happy to know 2022 is bringing with it a slew of great musical performances to central Indiana.

From Luke Bryan and Miranda Lambert to Bon Jovi and Journey, there's a little something for everyone this year. Plus, Garfield Park will host the inaugural WonderRoad music festival this summer featuring headliners like Vampire Weekend and Lord Huron, as well as Bastille, Chvrches, Milky Chance, Bishop Briggs and more.

Here's a list of some of the artists that will be making their way to central Indiana over the next few months. And, there's more than just music on this list. Keep an eye out for bonus shows listed at the bottom of each month. These shows are everything from comedians to ventriloquists.

Click on the artist or band's name for more information about their upcoming show and how to purchase tickets.

February

Gainbridge Fieldhouse:

Tuesday, Feb. 22: Contemporary Christian band MercyMe was originally scheduled to perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse last November, but the show was moved to February of this year.

Old National Centre:

Monday, Feb. 21: Louis Tomlinson's world tour features a stop in Indianapolis on Feb. 21. The show is scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

Louis Tomlinson's world tour features a stop in Indianapolis on Feb. 21. The show is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24: Kip Moore's show will begin at 8 p.m.

Bonus show:

Saturday, Feb. 26 and Sunday, Feb. 27: "Trolls Live!" will be at the Murat Theatre at the Old National Centre for two days in February. There will be performances at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on both days.

March

Old National Centre:

Friday, March 18 and Saturday, March 19: Darius Rucker, the three-time Grammy winner will perform two shows at the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre in March.

Darius Rucker, the three-time Grammy winner will perform two shows at the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre in March. Monday, March 21: The Glass Animals will stop in Indianapolis as part of their Dreamland Tour. The show is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

The Glass Animals will stop in Indianapolis as part of their Dreamland Tour. The show is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 24: The Band Camino will perform with special guests flor and Hastings.

April

Gainbridge Fieldhouse:

Tuesday, April 19: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Bon Jovi will hit a total of 15 cities, including Indianapolis, before wrapping up the month-long tour on April 30 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Bonus show:

Friday, April 15: Deon Cole, who plays Charlie Telphy on both "black-ish" and "grown-ish," will perform at the Egyptian Room at the Old National Centre.

May

Brown County Music Center:

Saturday, May 21: Famed comedy recording artist Weird Al Yankovic will make a stop in Nashville, Indiana. Comedian Emo Philips will open the show.

Gainbridge Fieldhouse:

Thursday, May 5: Journey, the "Don't Stop Believin'" singers will bring their "Freedom Tour 2022" to Indianapolis in May.

Old National Centre:

Wednesday, May 4: Leon Bridges will perform in Murat Theatre. The show is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Leon Bridges will perform in Murat Theatre. The show is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 4: Alec Benjamin will perform in the Egyptian Room. His show will start at 8 p.m.

Ruoff Music Center

Saturday, May 21: Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town will bring their co-headlining "Bandwagon Tour" to Noblesville. The concert is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town will bring their co-headlining "Bandwagon Tour" to Noblesville. The concert is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 28: AJR will stop in Noblesville as part of the pop trio's "The OK Orchestra Tour."

Bonus show:

Friday, May 6: Ventriloquist and singer Darci Lynne, most famous for becoming the youngest person to win "America's Got Talent" in 2017, will have a show at Brown County Music Center on Friday, May 6.

June

Brown County Music Center:

Sunday, June 26: Ben Folds is making a stop in Nashville, Indiana, during his "In Actual Person Live For Real Tour."

Garfield Park:

Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12: WonderRoad music festival will include headliners like Vampire Weekend and Lord Huron, as well as Bastille, Chvrches, Milky Chance, Bishop Briggs and more.

Old National Centre:

Wednesday, June 15: Andy Grammer will stop during his "The Art of Joy" tour. The show is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Ruoff Music Center:

Friday, June 10: REO Speedwagon, Styx and Loverboy are touring together and they'll make a stop in Noblesville.

REO Speedwagon, Styx and Loverboy are touring together and they'll make a stop in Noblesville. Wednesday, June 15: Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar is coming to Noblesville as part of the Coors Light Concert Series. The former Van Halen frontman will be joined by his rock group, The Circle, as well as George Thorogood & The Destroyers.

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar is coming to Noblesville as part of the Coors Light Concert Series. The former Van Halen frontman will be joined by his rock group, The Circle, as well as George Thorogood & The Destroyers. Thursday, June 23: Singer and songwriter Josh Groban's performance will feature special guests Lucia Micarelli, Eleri Ward and the New Orleans Preservation Hall Jazz Band.

White River State Park

Wednesday, June 1: Sister pop-rock band HAIM is coming to Indianapolis. The Grammy-nominated trio's performance at TCU Amphitheater is scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

Sister pop-rock band HAIM is coming to Indianapolis. The Grammy-nominated trio's performance at TCU Amphitheater is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 9: Grammy winner Robert Plant and Alison Krauss will stop in Indianapolis during their 10-date North American tour.

Bonus show:

Sunday, June 12: Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild 'N Out Live will take place at Ruoff Music Center on Sunday, June 12 at 8 p.m.

July

Ruoff Music Center

Sunday, July 3: Jack Johnson is touring North America in 2022 and will make a stop in Noblesville for a summer night of soft rock and acoustic pop music.

Jack Johnson is touring North America in 2022 and will make a stop in Noblesville for a summer night of soft rock and acoustic pop music. Sunday, July 10: The Backstreet Boys will stop during their DNA World Tour for a show in Noblesville at 7:30 p.m.

The Backstreet Boys will stop during their DNA World Tour for a show in Noblesville at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16: The Black Keys will perform in Noblesville with openers Band Of Horses and Ceramic Animal.

The Black Keys will perform in Noblesville with openers Band Of Horses and Ceramic Animal. Wednesday, July 20: Chicago and Brian Wilson, co-founder of the Beach Boys, are making a stop in Noblesville on their co-headlining 25-city tour across the U.S.

Chicago and Brian Wilson, co-founder of the Beach Boys, are making a stop in Noblesville on their co-headlining 25-city tour across the U.S. Thursday, July 28: The Zac Brown Band is returning to Noblesville this summer. The band's concert is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

August

Garfield Park

Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21: The Avett Brothers are now set to play two shows at their Indianapolis tour stop this summer. After the Aug. 20 show sold out, the band has added a second date.

Ruoff Music Center

Monday, Aug. 1: The Foo Fighters are coming to Noblesville during their "Live in North America" tour.

The Foo Fighters are coming to Noblesville during their "Live in North America" tour. Saturday, Aug. 6: Matchbox Twenty will be live at Ruoff Music Center on Aug. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Matchbox Twenty will be live at Ruoff Music Center on Aug. 6 at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12: Kid Rock will kick off a 24-city tour that will bring him to Ruoff Music Center. The concert will also feature Foreigner and a special appearance by Trey Lewis.

Kid Rock will kick off a 24-city tour that will bring him to Ruoff Music Center. The concert will also feature Foreigner and a special appearance by Trey Lewis. Saturday, Aug. 20: Luke Bryan's concert will feature opening acts Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny and DJ Rock.

Luke Bryan's concert will feature opening acts Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny and DJ Rock. Saturday, Aug. 27: Keith Urban is bringing country music to Noblesville. Country singer Ingrid Andress will open the shows on the North American leg of the tour.

September

White River State Park