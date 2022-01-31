The Black Keys to perform at Ruoff Music Center in July

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. ET.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The Black Keys are coming to Noblesville this summer.

The rock band's Dropout Boogie Tour will make a stop at Ruoff Music Center on Saturday, July 16. The concert is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET.

Band Of Horses and Ceramic Animal will be the opening acts at the Noblesville concert.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. ET. Presale tickets and VIP packages will be available beginning Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. ET.

The Black Keys, comprised of singer/guitarist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney, have had seven songs reach the Top 10 of the U.S. Billboard Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart, including "Lonely Boy," "Tighten Up" and "Gold on the Ceiling." "El Camino," the band's seventh album, was nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards in 2013.