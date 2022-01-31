Registration begins for Summer Day Camps at Indy Parks

From May through July, kids can take part in camps focused on arts, nature, science, sports and recreation, and other topics.

INDIANAPOLIS — Registration begins on Monday for Summer Day Camps at Indy Parks.

The camps are offered at 14 parks throughout Marion County and each costs $15 per week.

There are three ways to register for the camps:

Visit indyparks.org.

Contact your camp location directly.

Contact the Indy Parks Customer Service Center at 317-327-7275.