Nonprofit hopes to reduce crime in Indianapolis with new project

Volunteers with The Boss Up Indy Project are taking a grassroots approach to bridge a gap in schools and the streets.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police, city leaders and community groups are all trying to get a handle on the violence that's plaguing our city.

A local woman is taking her own approach. Dannielle Hurse is the founder of the non-profit The Boss Foundation. The foundation is launching a program called The Boss Up Indy Project. Volunteers within it are taking a grassroots approach to bridge a gap in schools and the streets.

"We just want to provide opportunities for others to become successful," said Hurse.

Hurse is excited to launch her new program. She created The Boss Up Indy Project with her children's futures in mind.

"I just want to feel safe. I just want my children to be safe and feel safe," said Hurse.

The project will focus on hosting monthly events to provide resources like job placement, a food pantry, drug awareness, and bullying prevention to young people in Marion County.

"People don't realize how bullying impacts another person. It's all fun and games until someone doesn't believe in themselves and they have no purpose or reason to be here. We just want to encourage and uplift the spirits of our youth," said Hurse.

After last year's record-breaking homicide numbers and seeing the impact of drugs up close, Hurse hopes providing these opportunities will encourage people to make better decisions.

"When the unemployment numbers are down, crime is down. Putting people back to work will prevent crime," said Hurse.

She knows change won't happen overnight, but she's ready to do her part.

"I think everyone definitely plays a part in keeping the community safe. It just starts with one person," said Hurse.