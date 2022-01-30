Peyton Manning makes surprise appearance on "SNL," raves about hit Netflix show

NEW YORK — Peyton Manning has a new title to add to his list of accomplishments: "Saturday Night Live" star.
The legendary quarterback and VFL surprised viewers by appearing in the "Weekend Update" segment of the show and giving a detailed play-by-play of the hit Netflix show "Emily in Paris."
You can watch it below.
Manning wasn't scheduled to appear on the show. Willem Dafoe was the episodes host and the musical guest was Katy Perry.
Whether or not you are a fan of "Emily in Paris" or the Buffalo Bills, we can all agree on one thing—you never know what the Sheriff is up to!