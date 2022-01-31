A little (or a lot) of snow wasn't going to stop this couple from tying the knot.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — If you're married, or have been married, you know there's not much that will keep a wedding ceremony from happening on its scheduled date, but one couple took the phrase "the show must go on" to another level.

Providence, Rhode Island, saw its fourth-largest blizzard in history over the weekend. But that didn't keep Sally and Adam Irujo from saying "I do!"

The ceremony was held outside, in the snow, nearly five years to the day after the couple met. Sally and Adam, along with family and friends, made the trek through the snow to the Providence Public Library, where the ceremony took place. Nobody was going to let a little -- or in this case a lot -- of snow stop the couple from tying the knot.

"We've been planning it for 14 months," Adam said.

Sally said everyone did their best to make the magical moment happen.

"We thought it was going to be really hard, and then it all came together," she said. "The Providence Public Library worked with us so well. All our venders somehow were available the next day. I think it was just meant to be."

Sally and Adam were back at the library Sunday for their official wedding ceremony.

