'Cheer' cast to perform championship routines in Indianapolis

Monica Aldama, Gabi Butler, Morgan Simianer, Maddy Brum, Dee Joseph, Angel Rice, Gillian Rupert and more will perform in Indianapolis on Wednesday, June 29.

INDIANAPOLIS — Five-six-seven-eight: The cast of Netflix's "Cheer" is coming to Indianapolis!

CHEER LIVE 2022 Tour will make a stop at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park on Wednesday, June 29. The show is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. ET. Presenting sponsor Rebel Athletic is offering access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. ET until Thursday, Feb. 3 at 10 p.m. ET. Citi cardmembers will also have access to presale tickets.

CHEER LIVE will feature 14-time National Champion coach and bestselling author, Monica Aldama, alongside cheerleaders Gabi Butler, Morgan Simianer, Maddy Brum, Angel Rice, Dee Joseph, James Thomas, Jeron Hazelwood, Gillian Rupert, Cassadee Dunlap, and more to be announced at a later date.

The show will feature championship routines from Navarro College and Trinity Valley Community College, with never-before-seen stunts and stage performances that will have fans on the edge of their seats.

Both seasons of "Cheer" are now streaming on Netflix.