Taylor Swift to perform 3 shows at Lucas Oil Stadium in 2024

Fans can register now through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan for a chance to purchase tickets.

INDIANAPOLIS — Taylor Swift is bringing her Eras Tour to downtown Indianapolis.

The pop singer will perform three shows at Lucas Oil Stadium:

Friday, Nov. 1, 2024

Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024

Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024

Swift last performed at Lucas Oil Stadium in September 2018 as part of her Reputations Tour, alongside Camila Cabello and Charli XCX.

Fans can register now through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan for a chance to purchase tickets. Registration, which does not guarantee tickets, is open through Saturday, Aug. 5 at 5 p.m. ET.

After registering, fans will receive an email Tuesday, Aug. 8 to confirm the next steps.

Singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams will open each show.

Thursday's announcement also included tour dates in Miami and New Orleans.

Swift's first U.S. leg of the Eras Tour ends with a sixth show in Los Angeles on Aug. 9. She will then take the tour internationally.

In July, Swift rewrote history when "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" debuted atop the Billboard 200, officially having more No. 1 albums than any woman in history.

This was the third in the pop star's endeavor to re-record her first six albums, instigated by music manager Scooter Braun’s sale of her early catalog. "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" became her 12th album to reach the top spot.

Swift ties Drake's record of 12 No. 1 records, but sits just behind Jay-Z, who has 14 No. 1 albums to his name, and the Beatles, who have 19.