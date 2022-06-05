'AGT' ventriloquist, singer Darci Lynne to perform at Brown County Music Center

Tickets for the May 6 show go on sale Friday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. ET.

NASHVILLE, Ind. — Ventriloquist and singer Darci Lynne, most famous for becoming the youngest person to win "America's Got Talent" in 2017, is coming to Nashville, Indiana.

The "Darci Lynne: My Lips Are Sealed (Except When They’re Not)" tour will make a stop at the Brown County Music Center on Friday, May 6. The show is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. ET and can be purchased on the venue's website, through Ticketmaster, at the venue's box office or by calling 812-988-5323.

Lynne auditioned for the 12th season of "America's Got Talent" when she was 12 years old. She earned judge Mel B's golden buzzer when she performed "Summertime" from "Porgy and Bess" alongside her bunny puppet named Petunia.

She went on to win the competition, $1 million and a headlining show in Las Vegas.

Two years later, Lynne returned for "America's Got Talent: The Champions," where she was eliminated in the preliminary round. However, the judges awarded Lynne a wild card to perform as one of the 12 acts in the finals.

Lynne finished second place on "America's Got Talent: The Champions," with close-up card magician Shin Lim winning the competition.