Luke Bryan coming to at Ruoff Music Center in August

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Country music star Luke Bryan announced the tour dates for his latest tour Monday morning, which includes a stop in Noblesville.

The five-time Entertainer of the Year will perform at Ruoff Music Center on Saturday, Aug. 20. The concert is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET.

The tour's opening acts are Riley Green ("There Was This Girl," "I Wish Grandpas Never Died"), Mitchell Tenpenny ("Drunk Me") and DJ Rock.

Tickets for the Raised Right Up Tour go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. ET. Presale tickets for Bryan's fan club members will be available Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 8 a.m. through Thursday, Feb. 3 at 5 p.m. Citi card members will also have access to presale tickets Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Feb. 3 at 10 p.m.

Bryan has had 29 No. 1 hits on the U.S. Billboard country charts, including "I Don't Want This Night to End," "Drunk on You," "That's My Kind of Night," "One Margarita" and "Roller Coaster."