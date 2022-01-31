Woman rescued after driving into icy White River

The woman was not hurt but went to the hospital to be checked out as precaution.

INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters pulled a woman from her partially submerged SUV on the White River in Broad Ripple Monday morning.

According to IFD, a runner on the Monon Trail near 67th Street and Cornell Avenue spotted the SUV from the bridge over the icy river and called 911 shortly before 7 a.m. as the sun was rising.

The 33-year-old woman told firefighters she did not know how she mistook the boat ramp for a road. Firefighters believe she drove onto the river at some point overnight.

The car was found about 75 feet downstream from the ramp and submerged to its axles.