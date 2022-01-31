x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Woman rescued after driving into icy White River

The woman was not hurt but went to the hospital to be checked out as precaution.
Credit: IFD
A woman was not hurt after driving an SUV on the ice on the White River near Broad Ripple Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters pulled a woman from her partially submerged SUV on the White River in Broad Ripple Monday morning.

The woman was not hurt but went to the hospital to be checked out as precaution.

According to IFD, a runner on the Monon Trail near 67th Street and Cornell Avenue spotted the SUV from the bridge over the icy river and called 911 shortly before 7 a.m. as the sun was rising. 

The 33-year-old woman told firefighters she did not know how she mistook the boat ramp for a road. Firefighters believe she drove onto the river at some point overnight. 

The car was found about 75 feet downstream from the ramp and submerged to its axles.

RELATED: Purdue University Fort Wayne officer rescues child from river

RELATED: Man dies after driving into Wabash River during police chase

In Other News

The Bloom Project seeking more male mentors