Jordan Davis to perform in downtown Indianapolis next summer

INDIANAPOLIS — Country singer-songwriter Jordan Davis is extending his "Damn Good Time Tour," with a stop planned in downtown Indianapolis next summer.

Davis will perform at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. The concert is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. ET. Presale tickets through Davis' fan club, the Parish, will be available for purchase Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. ET through Thursday, Oct. 12 at 10 p.m. ET.

Davis has had four songs reach No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard country charts: "Singles You Up," "Slow Dance in a Parking Lot," "Buy Dirt" (featuring Luke Bryan) and "What My World Spins Around."