The Chicks to perform at Ruoff Music Center in June

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m. ET.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The Chicks are headlining their first concert tour since 2017, which includes a stop in Noblesville.

The 13-time Grammy Award-winning country band will perform at Ruoff Music Center on Sunday, June 19. The concert is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Two-time Grammy winner Patty Griffin will open most shows, including the central Indiana date.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m. ET.

The Chicks are partnering with environmental nonprofit REVERB.org to make this year's tour more environmentally sustainable. At each show, The Chicks/REVERB Action Village will be set be set up for fans to take action on important environmental and social causes, fill up at the free #RocknRefill water stations, and more.

The trio, comprised of Martie Maguire, Natalie Maines, and Emily Strayer, released their debut album, "Wide Open Spaces," in 1998. The band has had six songs reach No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard country charts, including "Cowboy Take Me Away," "Wide Open Spaces" and "You Were Line."

The Chicks also reached No. 1 on Billboard's Adult Contemporary chart with their cover of "Landslide" by Fleetwood Mac.

In 2007, the band won the top three Grammy Awards: Album of the Year ("Taking the Long Way"), Record of the Year and Song of the Year (both for "Not Ready to Make Nice").

The Chicks released their latest album, "Gaslighter," in 2020.