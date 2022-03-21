x
Machine Gun Kelly announces Indiana concert in August

Kelly will be joined by special guests Travis Barker and WILLOW at Ruoff Music Center Aug. 11, 2022.
Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP
Colson Baker, also known as Machine Gun Kelly, poses for portrait photographs for the film 'Taurus' during the International Film Festival Berlin 'Berlinale', in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Machine Gun Kelly announced his international "Mainstream Sellout Tour" Monday, including a stop at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Thursday, Aug.11, 2022  

Kelly will be joined by special guests Travis Barker and WILLOW as part of the Coors Light Concert Series.

The North American part of the tour includes Miami, Boston, Phoenix, Los Angeles and wraps up just after the Indiana stop at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland on Aug. 13. A European tour follows the U.S. tour in the fall.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. ET at Ticketmaster.com.  

