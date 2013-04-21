Wu-Tang Clan, Nas to perform at Ruoff Music Center in September

Tickets for the Sept. 1 show go on sale Tuesday, April 26 at 10 a.m. ET.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Hip-hop and rap icons Wu-Tang Clan and Nas are embarking on a co-headlining tour called "NY State of Mind" with a stop planned in Noblesville.

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas will perform at Ruoff Music Center on Thursday, Sept. 1. The concert is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 26 at 10 a.m. ET. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, April 19 at 10 a.m. ET through Monday, April 25 at 10 p.m. ET.

Wu-Tang Clan, comprised of members RZA, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, U-God, Masta Killa, Inspectah Deck, Cappadonna, and the deceased Ol' Dirty Bastard (ODB), formed in the early 1990s and has released eight studio albums.

The Grammy-nominated group has had three songs reach the top 10 of the U.S. Billboard Hot Rap Songs: "C.R.E.A.M.," "Triumph" and "Protect Ya Neck (The Jump Off)."

Nas released his first album, "Illmatic," in 1994 and has had 13 songs reach the top 10 of the U.S. Billboard Hot Rap Songs, including "Street Dreams," "Halftime," "Nastradamus" and "Oochie Walley" (with Bravehearts).

The rapper has been nominated for 16 Grammy Awards, winning in 2021 for Best Rap Album ("King's Disease").