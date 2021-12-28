x
Colts QB Carson Wentz placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list

Several other Colts players were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.
Credit: AP
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts placed quarterback Carson Wentz on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday.

On Monday, safety Jahleel Addae, cornerback T.J. Carrie, linebacker Malik Jefferson, running back Marlon Mack and tackle Braden Smith were all placed on the list. 

They join seven other players previously placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, including 2020 All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard, who was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against the New England Patriots in Week 15. Also on the list are wide receiver Zach Pascal and guard Quenton Nelson.

Credit: AP Photo/Darron Cummings
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) throws under pressure from Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Josh Allen (41) in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.

The Colts (9-6) are scheduled to play the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) on Sunday, Jan. 2 at Lucas Oil Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

Last week, the Colts continued their late-season surge with a gritty 22-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

They earned the road win despite missing Leonard and four starting offensive linemen. The Colts have won three straight and six of their past seven.

