Live Colts Blog: Indianapolis at Arizona

As the Colts chase a playoff spot, the stakes are high Saturday vs. the Cardinals.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — It's a Christmas Day matchup for the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts travel to Glendale, Arizona for an 8:15 kickoff against the Cardinals (10-4).

Indianapolis (8-6) has the No. 5 spot in their pursuit of the AFC playoffs, having won five of its last six games.

Arizona has reached the 10-win milestone this season but has lost two in a row, including a 30-12 defeat last week at Detroit.

The Colts look to extend recent success with an effort in all phases, perhaps particularly in the running game. Running back Jonathan Taylor, who led fan voting for a spot on the 2022 Pro Bowl roster, is the NFL's top rusher.

Indianapolis will be without some key players Saturday, including linebacker Darius Leonard, safety Khari Willis and wide receiver Zach Pascal, who are on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

4:06 p.m. - Key players out for Saturday's game at Arizona.