Colts linebacker Darius Leonard named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

It's the fourth time Leonard has earned Player of the Week honors in his career.

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts linebacker Darius Leonard has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against the New England Patriots in Week 15, the NFL announced on Wednesday.

Leonard tallied 10 tackles (eight solo), one tackle for loss, one interception, one pass defensed and one forced fumble in the Colts' 27-17 victory over the Patriots on Dec. 18.

The 26-year-old became just the fifth Colts player since 1985 to reach 100 tackles in four consecutive seasons.

Leonard has started all 14 of the Colts' games this season and ranks second in the league in interceptions among linebackers with three.