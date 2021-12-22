x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Indianapolis Colts

Colts linebacker Darius Leonard named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

It's the fourth time Leonard has earned Player of the Week honors in his career.
Credit: AP/Charlie Neibergall
Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) runs off the field following a 28-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts linebacker Darius Leonard has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against the New England Patriots in Week 15, the NFL announced on Wednesday.

Leonard tallied 10 tackles (eight solo), one tackle for loss, one interception, one pass defensed and one forced fumble in the Colts' 27-17 victory over the Patriots on Dec. 18.

The 26-year-old became just the fifth Colts player since 1985 to reach 100 tackles in four consecutive seasons.

Leonard has started all 14 of the Colts' games this season and ranks second in the league in interceptions among linebackers with three.

Leonard joins punter Rigoberto Sanchez, linebacker E.J. Speed and running back Jonathan Taylor as Colts players to win Player of the Week honors this season.

Related Articles

In Other News

Dave Calabro talks Carson Wentz with young Eagles superfan