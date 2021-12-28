Man charged 9 years after Greenwood jewelry store burglary

Osneil Labrada-Guillen was released from a Georgia prison last week, serving time for stealing $1.6 million worth of jewelry at a store.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — A man who police said stole $500,000 worth of jewelry is now in the Johnson County Jail, more than nine years after the alleged heist happened.

Johnson County deputies traveled to Georgia to arrest 36-year-old Osneil Labrada-Guillen, who is facing charges of burglary at the the McGee & Co. Fine Jewelers store in Greenwood in 2012.

The store's owner said the stolen items included a 1964 Gents Stainless Rolex, 1975 Perpetual Date Rolex, chain bracelet and diamond band, totaling approximately $500,000. The suspects also allegedly caused $15,000 worth of damage in the burglary by putting three holes in the roof, cutting the telephone and alarm lines, and damaging the steel security gate.

Surveillance footage shows two suspects trying to get in the front of the store at 11:58 p.m. on Saturday, April 21, 2012. Then, at 7:35 a.m. the next day, the suspects are seen entering the showroom from the northwest offices of the business. Both suspects were wearing jeans, hooded sweatshirts, and dark-colored balaclava-style masks, according to deputies.

After putting several items in large, dark-colored duffle bags, the two suspects are seen leaving the store through the back door at 8:10 a.m. Surveillance footage shows a third suspect pull up in a dark-colored truck to pick them up. The truck is seen driving toward the area of Howard and Fry roads.

Officials said Labrada-Guillen pawned the stolen items at La Estrella de Oro #7 in Hiahleh, Florida, on April 23, 2012. Detectives were able to get Labrada-Guillen's fingerprint from the pawn shop.

Police said DNA from a mask found outside a house on April 26, 2012, near the burglary scene matched that of Labrada-Guillen.

He was released last week from a Georgia prison, serving time for stealing $1.6 million worth of jewelry at a store in 2010.