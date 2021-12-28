Plainfield officer rescues woman from sinking vehicle in retention pond

Police believe a crash on Perry Road led a vehicle through a fence barrier and into a pond Tuesday around 7 a.m.

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A Plainfield police officer is credited with saving a woman from a sinking vehicle Tuesday morning.

A woman called 911 around 7 a.m. to report her vehicle was sinking in a pond in the 1200 block of Stanley Road.

Officers found the vehicle in a retention pond near the intersection of Stafford and Perry roads. Police said a semi-truck driver was already in the water, trying to break one of the vehicle's windows but wasn't able to.

According to a preliminary investigation, there was a vehicle crash on Perry Road, which led to the vehicle going through a fence barrier and into the pond.

Officer Sumner took his equipment off before getting into the pond and used a knife, provided by someone at the scene, to break the rear window of the sinking vehicle.

After breaking the window, Sumner used the knife to cut the airbag that went off and found the female driver on the phone with 911 and barely above the rising water in the vehicle.

Sumner was able to pull the driver out of the vehicle and safely to shore. Sumner had a cut on his arm from breaking the window but was released at the scene. Police said the driver was taken to a hospital for further evaluation but is expected to be OK.

Plainfield firefighters and Whitlow's Towing were able to get the vehicle out of the pond.