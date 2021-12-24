Colts guard Quenton Nelson placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list

The three-time All-Pro left guard already missed three games this season due to a sprained ankle.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have placed guard Quenton Nelson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Colts (8-6) are scheduled to play the Arizona Cardinals (10-4) on Saturday, Dec. 25. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET in Glendale, Arizona.

Nelson was among the seven players announced to represent the Colts in the 2022 Pro Bowl. Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, center Ryan Kelly, linebacker Darius Leonard, cornerback Kenny Moore II, long snapper Luke Rhodes and running back Jonathan Taylor were also named to the 2022 Pro Bowl. No other team had more than six players named to the lineup this year.

The three-time All-Pro left guard was out for three weeks after being placed on injured reserve in October. Nelson sprained his ankle in Colts' 25-16 loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 3.

Right guard Mark Glowinski was also placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, head coach Frank Reich said.

Safety Andrew Sendejo will not play against the Cardinals due to a concussion.

Kelly will miss Saturday's game due to personal reasons. Kelly and his wife, Emma, lost their daughter, Mary Kate, while Emma was 19 weeks pregnant.

"I was told there was no other choice but to deliver our baby next. Ryan and I spent almost 48 hours in the hospital. I labored for 24 hours with her before she made her entrance on December 17th," Emma said in the post. "I was so angry at first that I had to deliver her, only for it to become the biggest blessing out of this nightmare. It gave Ryan and I the opportunity to hold our little Saint, Mary Kate, before officially saying goodbye to her. These 19 weeks with her opened our hearts & souls more than we ever imagined possible & I’m forever grateful we had some time, earth-side, with the little girl who made us mom and dad."

Ryan also announced the news on social media, writing a message to his daughter that said in part, "Nothing made me happier than being your Dad. You gave your Mom and I that gift. You were simply a miracle and always will be. I’m sorry you never got to open those sweet eyes and see us or take your first steps but you have angel wings now ... Thank you for watching over us and your future siblings. I’ll forever wonder who you’d be today. Until we meet again my sweet girl, I love you."