Indianapolis Colts

Colts place 5 players on Reserve/COVID-19 list

Safety Jahleel Addae, cornerback T.J. Carrie, linebacker Malik Jefferson, running back Marlon Mack and tackle Braden Smith were all placed on the list.
Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack runs the ball during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Baltimore, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts added five players to its reserve/COVID-19 list Monday ahead of Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. 

Safety Jahleel Addae, cornerback T.J. Carrie, linebacker Malik Jefferson, running back Marlon Mack and tackle Braden Smith were all placed on the list.

They join seven other players on the reserve/COVID-19 list including 2020 All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard, who was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against the New England Patriots in Week 15. 

Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) runs off the field following a 28-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Also on the list are wide receiver Zach Pascal and guard Quenton Nelson.

Nelson was among the seven players announced to represent the Colts in the 2022 Pro Bowl. Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, center Ryan Kelly, linebacker Darius Leonard, cornerback Kenny Moore II, long snapper Luke Rhodes and running back Jonathan Taylor were also named to the 2022 Pro Bowl. No other team had more than six players named to the lineup this year.

Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) stretches during practice at the NFL team's football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

The three-time All-Pro left guard was out for three weeks after being placed on injured reserve in October. Nelson sprained his ankle in Colts' 25-16 loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 3.

Last week the Colts continued their late-season surge with a gritty 22-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

They earned the road win despite missing Leonard and four starting offensive linemen. The Colts have won three straight and six of their past seven. 

The Colts (9-6) are scheduled to play the Raiders (8-7) on Sunday, Jan. 2. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium.

  

