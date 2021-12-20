Colts running back Jonathan Taylor named to 2022 Pro Bowl

Taylor is the first Colts running back to be named to the Pro Bowl since Joseph Addai in 2007.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor's season keeps getting better. He's been announced as one of the first five players named to the 2022 Pro Bowl. Taylor led all NFL players in fan voting.

Taylor is the first Colts running back to be named to the Pro Bowl since Joseph Addai in 2007.

He has started all 14 games this season and has 1,854 yards and 19 touchdowns. Taylor has also racked-up eight 100-yard rushing games.

To put his season into perspective, Locked On Colts podcast host Evan Sidery looked at two of the top rushing performances over the last decade, in Derrick Henry's 2020 campaign and Adrian Peterson's 2012 campaign, and showed just how impressive Taylor has been through 14 games thus far. Henry had 1,679 yards and 15 touchdowns, and Peterson had 1,812 yards and 11 touchdowns.

2021 Jonathan Taylor vs. 2020 Derrick Henry vs. 2012 Adrian Peterson through first 14 games:



Taylor = 1,854 yards + 19 TDs

Henry = 1,679 yards + 15 TDs

Peterson = 1,812 yards + 11 TDs



MVP. #Colts pic.twitter.com/I1H78EUXU0 — Locked On Colts Podcast (@LockedOnColts) December 20, 2021

Taylor has scored a rushing touchdown in 11 straight games, which is tied for fourth-longest in NFL history.

Taylor is also now moving up the ranks of NFL MVP talks.