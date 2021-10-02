Colts put All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson on injured reserve

The Indianapolis Colts have a long list of injuries as they look ahead to Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have placed three-time All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson on injured reserve, a move that will keep him out at least three weeks.

Nelson had started all 54 games, including playoffs, since Indy drafted him with the sixth-overall selection in 2018.

He sprained his right ankle in last Sunday's loss at Tennessee.

Coach Frank Reich already had decided not to play Nelson or right tackle Braden Smith on Sunday at Miami.

But, there is some good news on the injury front — quarterback Carson Wentz was back out on the practice field Wednesday after playing last week with two sprained ankles. He was limited but still moving around on his two sprained ankles, which are still healing.

"Way better... I don't think I'll be full practicing but just the fact that I'll be able to go out there and do some limited work. I mean, I was not in that place by any means last week, so [I] came out of the game relatively unscathed," Wentz said. "So, it's continuing to heal and being in a better place every day."

Reich said Brett Hundley will once again be Wentz's backup over Jacob Eason this weekend.