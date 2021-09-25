Colts-Titans Game Blog: QB Wentz listed as 'active'

Follow along with our Colts-Titans Game Blog as the teams kick off their Week 3 division showdown at 1 p.m. ET.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Colts are trying to avoid their first 0-3 start since 2011 while the Tennessee Titans are coming off a big overtime victory in a place that’s very hard for visitors to win.

Hosting Indianapolis with the Colts dealing with an injured quarterback and an 0-2 start should be the perfect chance to grab an early edge toward repeating as AFC South champs. Except the road team has won the past five games in this rivalry.

Colts coach Frank Reich is 4-2 with a different starting quarterback in each of his three previous seasons against the Titans. Reich will have a new quarterback for today's game. All week, he just wasn't sure which one it would be. Carson Wentz has two sprained ankles and did not practice until Friday.

The Colts have two other quarterbacks healthy to play in Jacob Eason, who was preparing to make his first career start, and NFL veteran Brett Hundley, who last started for Green Bay in 2017 but was moved to the Colts active roster this week in case Wentz was not ready to play.

11:30 a.m. Quarterback Carson Wentz is listed as active for the game.