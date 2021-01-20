Report: Colts quarterback Philip Rivers retiring

Rivers told the San Diego Union-Tribune, "It's just time."

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts quarterback Philip Rivers is retiring from the NFL, according to a report by the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Rivers, who took the Colts to the playoffs in his only season with the team, told the newspaper, "It's just time."

Rivers played 17 season in the NFL — 16 of them with the San Diego Chargers before joining the Colts for his final season.

In his last year, Rivers threw for 4,478 yards and 26 touchdowns while leading the Colts to the playoffs, ultimately losing in the AFC Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills.

Rivers is finishing his NFL career ranked fifth for both all-time passing yards (63,440) and all-time passing touchdowns (421).

The Colts have not yet confirmed Rivers' retirement news.