Sam Ehlinger expected to play QB for Colts as Wentz placed on COVID-19 list: Report

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts announced Tuesday that quarterback Carson Wentz had been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, slating backup and former Texas Longhorns star Sam Ehlinger to start his first NFL regular-season game.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Wentz news Tuesday afternoon, then followed up with another tweet eluding that Ehlinger is expected to start for the Colts with playoff implications on the line this weekend.

Ehlinger was drafted in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the 218 overall pick by the Colts. He made his NFL debut in a preseason 21-18 win over the Carolina Panthers. Ehlinger finished the preseason matchup throwing 10-for-15 for 155 yards and one interception.

At Texas, Ehlinger played in 46 games and made 43 starts during his time on the Forty Acres, leading the Longhorns to 27 wins as the starting quarterback, which is the fourth-most in school history. He ended his collegiate career second in UT history in completions (923), passing yards (11,436), total offense (13,343), passing touchdowns (94), and total touchdowns responsible for (127).

Ehlinger also ranks second among Longhorn quarterbacks in rushing touchdowns (33) and third in rushing yards (1,907).

So far this season, Ehlinger has appeared in three NFL games and has thrown three passes for nine total yards. The Colts will clinch a playoff berth if Ehlinger can lead the team to a win against the Las Vegas Raiders on Jan. 2.